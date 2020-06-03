Acer Nitro 5 update improves one of the best cheap gaming laptops of 2019

The updated Acer Nitro 5, which Acer announced back in April is finally available to purchase, and as we said at launch it looks like an impressive package that Acer has put together for the 2020 version of the Nitro 5.

While we haven't completed our review of the updated model, it will again fall into consideration as one of the best cheap gaming laptops with its starting price of $599.99.

The biggest change for those that may have taken a look at the Nitro 5 last year is the reduction in screen size from 17.3 inches to a much more manageable 15.6 inches, which should also help with the bulky size of the laptop that was one of our reviewer's few complaints with the 2019 Nitro 5.

The smaller screen also offers some much-improved specs with the option for either a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response times. Brightness is also getting a slight boost to 300 nits, up from 275. They are still sticking to a full HD panel, but again in this price range that is to be expected and with the rest of the spec bumps, this should still lead to a noticeable improvement for gamers.

Thermal performance is another area that Acer looked to address with the 2020 version of the Nitro 5 with a dual-fan system and more extensive heat vents that Acer claims add up to a 25% improvement.

CPU options include either a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 4000-series, both are paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX or GTX graphics, ranging from the GTX 1650 up to the RTX 2060.

The rest of the internals include M.2 NVMe PCIe SSDs, up to 32GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6 and Killer Ethernet E2600 to ensure that you have the fastest connectivity options available.

The Acer Nitro 5 is shipping now, but stay tuned for our full review.