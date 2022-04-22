Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3050 gaming laptop falls to $659 — lowest price ever

The 2021 Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. If you're currently bargain hunting for a powerful RTX 30 series laptop, here's a deal to consider.

Right now, you can get the Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for $659 at Amazon. That's $180 off its normal retail price of $839 and the lowest price ever for the gaming-specific notebook. This is one of the best RTX 30 gaming laptop deals we've tracked this season.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050 GPU: was $839 now $659 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop deal at Amazon takes $180 off the RTX 3050 Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55-53E5). The machine in this boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10300H 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Although we didn't test this Intel version, in our 2020 Acer Nitro 5 AMD review , we liked its strong performance and long battery life. Our review unit's Ryzen 5 chip and GTX 1650 graphics beat the gaming laptop average in Geekbench performance tests. We expect the laptop in this deal to surpass its predecessor performance-wise.

With a weight of 5.1 pounds and measuring 14.3 x 10 x 0.9 inches, the Acer Nitro 5 is on par with its industry rivals. It's lighter than the Asus ROG Strix G14 Advantage Edition (5.4 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches), Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (5.4 pounds, 14.1 x 10.1 x 0.8) and Dell G5 15 (5.5 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches).

Overall, the Acer Nitro 5 is a solid choice if you don't want to spend a fortune on a gaming laptop for playing AAA games.