Cheap tablet deal drops Amazon Fire HD 8 to $49

Great news if you're looking for a modestly-priced multimedia tablet. Now you can get one of Amazon's best Fire tablets for an incredibly low price.

For today only, Amazon has its Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for just $49.99. Normally $79.99, that's $30 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. It's now the same price as it's smaller 7-inch sibling, the Fire HD 7 which makes this an excellent deal.

It's one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best cheap 8-inch tablets out there.

It packs an 8-inch HD display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5 GB of RAM and 16GB of microSD-expandable storage.

In our Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet review, we liked its affordable price, and enhanced camera and Alexa support.

Design-wise the Fire HD 8 tablet sports a durable, plastic chassis and comes in an array of colors. Amazon has it available in Black, Marine Blue, Punch Red and Canary Yellow.

Like all Amazon tablets, the Fire HD runs on Fire OS, which is the company's version of Google's Android OS. The mobile operating system looks somewhat similar to the UI found on Android devices, minus the Google Play app store.

Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant, Alexa, lets you stream content or get the latest news, weather, traffic and sports info using just your voice.

Weighing 0.8 pounds and 0.4 inches thick, the Fire HD 8 is travel-friendly. By comparison, the 9.7-inch Apple iPad (1.1 pounds, 0.3 inches) is slightly heavier and slightly thinner, whereas the 8-inch Lenovo Tab 4 (0.7 pounds, 0.3 inches) is slightly lighter and thinner.

As for battery life, the Fire HD 8 lasted 9 hours and 12 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test which is just under the 9:38 tablet average. Keep in mind, that battery life varies by usage.

At $30 off, the Fire HD 8 is a great value if you're looking for a cheap tablet for reading, streaming Netflix and gaming.