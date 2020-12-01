Best After Cyber Monday laptop deals 2020: The best sales right now

The best After Cyber Monday laptop deals are here. Just about every retailer still have some deals leftover from Cyber Monday — slashing dollars off the industry's best laptops.

So if you're interested in the best afterCyber Monday laptop deals online, you've come to the right place. And if you found yourself being a spectator during Black Friday, here's your chance to save big on your next laptop MacBook, Chromebook or Windows notebook PC. We're rounding up the top Cyber Monday laptops deals happening at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.

We've recently seen deals on the new MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1 which have recently gone inactive after Black Friday, including sales from B&H Audio and Amazon.

And if you're looking for a dirt-cheap laptop under $200, there are plenty of Cyber Monday Chromebook deals to consider. It's an affordable pickup if you want a basic laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet, and stream content on.

Best After Cyber Monday laptop deals right now

Cyber Monday laptop deals under $600

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy

This $100 discount drops the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 down to $179. The 2-in-1 Chromebook has a MediaTek MT8173C, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It has an 11-inch display.

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $349 @ Samsung

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4K for as little as $349 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. This is one of the few Chromebooks to feature a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It's powered by a Core i5-10210U CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Acer Chromebook 715: was $499 now $417 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 715 is $67 off ahead of Cyber Monday. This laptop on sale packs a 15.6" Full-HD 1080p display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i3-8130U dual core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In our Acer Chromebook 715 review, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its premium, durable chassis, great performance and over 10 hour battery life.

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display.

Dell Chromebook 11 3100 2-in-1: was $519 now $369 @ Dell

The Chromebook 3000 Series 2-in-1 is great for school and beyond. It features a tamper- and spill-resistant keyboard, long battery life and powerful Intel CPU performance. At $149 off, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get.

Acer Aspire 5 15.6" Laptop: was $649 now $549 @ Newegg

Now $100 off in this epic Cyber Monday deal, the new Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops to buy. This configuration packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!

After Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $799 @ B&H

Now $200 off in an epic Cyber Monday laptop deal, the base model MacBook Air is at its lowest price ever. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD. This deal ends December 1 at 5:59 a.m. ET.

LG Gram (15.6-inch): was $1,299 now $947 @ Amazon

The 15.6-inch LG Gram is for people looking for an all-around laptop, one that can switch between work and play seamlessly. The laptop is equipped with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB M.2 MVMe SSD and integrated Intel graphics. The laptop has a 15.6-inch display and is rated for 18.5 hours of battery life.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $999 @ Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $300 off for Cyber Monday. It packs 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD.

HP EliteBook 840 G7 laptop: was $1,651 now $660 @ HP

If you're looking for a powerhouse of a business laptop, the HP EliteBook 840 G7 is for you. Even better, it's currently discounted at 60% off at $660, dropping it to its lowest price ever. The laptop is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, Intel integrated graphics and a 14-inch display.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,000 now $749 Walmart

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7, one of the best tablets on the market, is now only $750 in this incredible Cyber Monday. The Surface Pro 7 in this Black Friday sale has a 12.3-inch screen, an Intel Core i5 CPU, Iris Plus Graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The iPad Pro competitor also comes with a type cover that can be used as a kickstand. It's only $749 at Walmart.

Dell G3 15 15-inch Gaming Laptop: was $809 now $599 @ Dell

The Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop is outfitted with Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU, all of which are specs that make this a solid entry-level gaming laptop. This Cyber Monday deal starts on November 30 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

HP Omen 15 (Ryzen 7): was $1,249 now $849 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the HP Omen 15 at Best Buy. Armed with a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM (expandable via dual slots), a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, the Omen 15 is a steal at its discounted $849 price. The laptop has a four-zone RGB-backlit keyboard and a 144Hz 1080p display.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop: was $1,239 for $949 @ Lenovo

Currently $500 off via coupon "GOBBLEGOBBLE2", the Lenovo Legion 5i is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 1TB secondary drive and GTX 1650 Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,399 now $999 @ Lenovo

This Cyber Monday laptop deal takes $400 off the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga C940. This convertible machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

After Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,500

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5: was $3,099 now $1,299 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the best business 2-in-1 4K laptop to buy. We love its gorgeous touchscreen, great performance, and world-class keyboard. This model on sale 14-inch, 2K display, 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Lenovo coupon code, "THINKCYBER2" knocks $1,799 off its regular price.

Lenovo Legion 5: was $1,399 now $1,099

The Lenovo Legion 5 comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. This machine lasted 7 hours and 13 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is impressive for a gaming laptop.

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (Intel): was $1,249 now $1,079 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently taking $171 off the HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR). It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

Gigabyte Aorus 7 17.3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,149 @ Newegg

If you're looking to buy a beast of a gaming rig, you can save $450 on the Gigabyte Aorus 7 laptop. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) thin bezel, 144Hz IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (Core i5/8GB/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,279 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 1.4-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For a limited time, Amazon is taking $220 off this machine. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

HP Elite Dragonfly (2020): was $2,561 now $1,280 @ HP

This incredible Cyber Monday laptop deal takes a whopping 50% off the 13-inch HP Elite Dragonfly. Professionals on the go will love the security that comes with the HP Elite Dragonfly. With the built in Tile tracker, you can easily keep track of your laptop. Plus, with an 8th Gen i3 processor, 226 SSD, and new 5G capabilities, this laptop has it all.

New Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,322 @ Dell

This Dell Cyber Monday deal takes $277 off the Dell XPS 15 via coupon, "WEEKEND10". This machine packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel anti-glare IPS display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and GTX 1650 Ti graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,459 now $1,149 @ Dell

The Dell G7 Gaming Laptop is sleek and powerful with its 10th Gen Intel Core i7 -10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, a 15-inch FHD display, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of VRAM. This deal starts November 30 at 8:00 p.m ET.

After Cyber Monday laptop deals under $2,000

Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Dell

This Black Friday deal gaming laptop deal takes $300 off the Alienware m15 R3. This model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD.