XPS 13 QHD Touch Laptop Now Under $1,000

The XPS 13 is the best ultraportable on the market. The 2.9-pound laptop boasts a gorgeous design, all the ports you could possibly need, and a stunning, almost bezel-less display.

For a limited time, use coupon code "TENOFF" to drop the price of the XPS 13 to $944.99. That's $206 off and the best price we've seen for this model.

Although we've seen the XPS 13 for less, this configuration is especially noteworthy because it includes a 13.3-inch, 3200 x 1800 touchscreen LCD, which isn't standard on the XPS.

In our review, we found that the high-res screen is worth the extra money. While watching the 4K movie "Tears of Steel" on both the 1080p model and the quad HD model, it was clear that the latter was the winner, offering far more detail in every scene. However, keep in mind that the screen has a bit of glare, so its viewing angles wash out at narrower points than the non-touch version.

Other notable features include a 2.3-GHz Core i5-6200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Priced at $944.99, it's the cheapest QHD XPS 13 we've seen to date. Coupon expires June 22.