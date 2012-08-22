Virgin Mobile Offers the Samsung Reverb, $249 No Contract

Virgin Mobile is rounding out its lineup with a new 3G smartphone from Samsung. Tonight the carrier announced the Samsung Reverb, a 4-inch smartphone with Android Ice Cream Sandwich. The Reverb adds a new smartphone to Virgin Mobile's portfolio, a line-up that already includes the HTC EVO V, HTC One V, and the Apple iPhone 4S.

Running on a 1.4 GHz processor, the Reverb will sport a 5.0 MP rear camera and a 1.3 MP front facing camera with a microSD card slot --expandable to 64GB of storage. A Virgin Mobile exclusive, this 4-inch smartphone will be available for pre-order August 29, sans any Look for it in stores in September for $249.99.