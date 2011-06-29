Top iPad 2 Tips for Work

Yes, the iPad is great for playing Angry Birds and posting Facebook updates. But Apple doesn’t command 82 percent of the tablet market just because its device is entertaining. You can use the iPad and iPad 2 to get real work done, whether it’s editing Office documents, printing, dictating notes, or syncing important data with the cloud. With the right apps, you can also get tabbed web browsing, remotely access your desktop, and even use your iPad as a second monitor for your laptop.

Apple’s slate is so versatile that in a recent Nielsen survey 32 percent of iPad owners said they’re using their notebook less often or never.

Can the iPad do everything a laptop can? No, a PC is still better for typing and multitasking. However, it’s certainly telling that more and more people are temporarily ditching their clamshell in favor of a device that goes with them everywhere and turns on instantly.

To help you get the most out of your productivity partner, we present these tips for working your iPad.

Transfer Documents to Your iPad 2 Using iTunes

One of the hidden features in iTunes is the ability to sync Office documents with your iPad.

How to Sync Your iPad 2 with Dropbox

The iPad 2 allows you to use cloud services, such as Dropbox, to move things onto your iPad without a cable.

Use Your iPad 2 as a Wireless Disk Drive

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could mount your iPad as a wireless disk drive for your PC? Well, you can by using the Air Sharing HD app.

Attach a Document to an Email on the iPad 2

Now you can attach a document to an email without any trouble just by downloading this app and following these few simple steps.

Attach a Photo to an Email on the iPad 2

Sharing photo's with family and friends has never been easier thanks to the iPad.

Change the E-mail Signature

The default “Sent from my iPad” signature isn’t all that personal, so be sure to change it.

Delete or Move Multiple E-Mail Messages

Here’s how to perform a little e-mail triage on your iPad 2.

Sync the iPad 2 with Exchange

The iPad can tap into Microsoft Exchange Server via Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync (EAS), which enables push e-mail, calendar, and contacts.

Print Docs and Photos from the iPad 2

Whether you want a hard copy of a Word doc or you want to print a photo from across the room, Apple’s AirPrint technology makes it a cinch.

Track Down a Lost or Stolen iPad 2

Apple’s Find My iPad service is now free as part of the MobileMe service, which lets you find your iPad on a map if it’s lost or stolen.

Use GoToMyPC on the iPad 2

Connect with your PC from the iPad 2 by following these steps.

Use Your iPad 2 as a Second Monitor

You can use the iPad as an external monitor. That’s right, with Air Display you can put your tablet next to your notebook to get some extra real estate.

Password Protect the iPad 2

If you want to make things tougher on snoops, password protect your iPad 2.

Use Dragon Dictation

The awesome Dragon Dictation app transcribes every uttered word accurately.

Activate the Bookmarks Bar

You can access your favorite sites more quickly by making the iPad 2 Bookmarks Bar visible always.

Sync iPad 2 Bookmarks from Your Desktop

It’s hardly a chore to add web bookmarks to the Safari browser on the iPad. All you need to do is download Xmarks for your favorite desktop browser.

How to Use LogMeIn Ignition on the iPad 2

Here’s how you download and use LogMeIn on the iPad 2.

How to View and Edit Docs from Email Attachments on your iPad 2

The iPad allows you to view and edit your documents simply from email attachments.

How to View and Edit Office Documents Stored in the Cloud on the iPad 2

The iPad allows you to store Office Documents in the cloud and view and edit them on there.

How To Get Tabbed Browsing on the iPad 2

There’s no need for open web pages anymore now that you can have tabbed browsing on the iPad.

How To Project Presentations from your iPad 2

You’ve completed your PowerPoint presentation on your iPad. Now how do you get it onto the projector? Just follow these easy steps.

How to Send a Fax from the iPad 2

Fax Print and Share Pro allows you to fax documents anywhere in the world straight from your iPad.

How to Create and Sync Notes on the iPad

Create and Sync Notes from the iTunes App Store on your iPad by following these few simple steps.

Add Evernote Web Clips to your iPad 2

Here’s how you can add Evernote Web Clipper to the growing number of apps on your iPad.

How to Organize your Travel Plans on your iPad 2

Traveling just got easier thanks to the iPad.

