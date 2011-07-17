Trending

How to View and Edit Docs from Email Attachments on your iPad 2

The iPad allows you to view and edit your documents simply from email attachments. Here's how you do it:

  • Download Quickoffice Connect Mobile Suite for iPad.
  • Open an e-mail message with an Office document attached.
  • Click on the file to begin downloading it. The iPad will automatically launch its own document viewer.
  • To view and edit the document, click the arrow on the top right of the screen, and then tap the program you’d like to use beneath Open In... We selected Quickoffice.
  • The iPad will now open the document using Quickoffice, so you can make changes and save.

