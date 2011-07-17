Trending

How To Project Presentations from your iPad 2

You've completed your PowerPoint presentation on your iPad. Now how do you get it onto the projector? Just follow these easy steps:

  • Connect the Apple Digital AV Adapter to your iPad’s dock connector.
  • Attach an HDMI cable to your iPad and a monitor or projector. (Apple also sells a VGA adapter for $29 for older projectors.) You should now see whatever is on your iPad’s screen displayed on the wall or big screen.
  • Open Keynote or another application where the presentation is stored.
  • Start your presentation, using the iPad as a remote control to swipe through slides. You can also tap on a thumbnail to jump to a particular slide.
  • Press and hold the display to make a laser pointer appear on your presentation, then use your finger to drag it around to highlight particular points.

