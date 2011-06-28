Trending

How to Use Your iPad 2 as a Second Monitor

Now there’s another reason to buy Apple’s Smart Cover or any other case that doubles as a stand. You can use the iPad as a secondary display. That’s right, with Air Display ($9.99;  itunes.apple.com) you can put your tablet next to your notebook toget some extra real estate. Granted, 1024 x 768 is not a ton of pixels, but you’ll be able to easily view one program on your iPad’s screen (such as e-mail or TweetDeck) while surfing the web, watching video, or doing other stuff on your notebook’s LCD.

  • Download Air Display from the iTunes App Store.
  • Open Internet Explorer or your favorite browser on your PC and enter avatron.com/d in the address field.
  • Download and run the Windows installer program.
  • Restart your PC.
  • Launch the Air Display app (Make sure your PC and iPad are on the same Wi-Fi network) .
  • In the Windows system tray, select your iPad in the device list. You’ll now be able to use your iPad as a secondary monitor, complete with touch support. (You can use two fingers to scroll.)

