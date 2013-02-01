Top 6 Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 Rumors

It's all but confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8.0 tablet will be launching at this year's Mobile World Congress, which gets underway February 25th in Barcelona. Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied any of the reported leaked product tidbits--or even the official name of the slate--but the information is definitely flying.

Keep in mind that these are all rumors. However, some of them are coming from sources that have been right about Samsung products in the past. Here are the top Galaxy Note 8.0 rumors.

Leaked Photos Show Curved Design, Traditional Buttons

Italian outlet DDAY.it captured photos of a mysterious Samsung tablet that users are assuming is the Galaxy Note 8.0. Its curved chassis is similar to that of the Note II, but its mere size and S Pen holder is why people are speculating this is the Note 8.0. Plus, the images show traditional buttons instead of on-screen buttons, which sets this device apart from typical Android tablets.

Galaxy Note 8.0 Specs Include Quad-Core CPU, 4600 mAh battery

Samsung fan site SamMobile apparently uncovered spec details of the GT-N5100/10, which will officially be named the Galaxy Note 8.0. In addition to boasting a 4600 mAh battery, 1.6-GHz Exynos 4 quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 16/32GB of storage, the device will measure 211.3 x 136.3 x 8 millimeters and weigh 330 grams. Running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, the Note 8.0 is rumored to have a 1280 x 800-pixel Super Clear LCD resolution and 5-MP rear- and 1.3-MP front-facing cameras.

4G LTE Galaxy Note 8.0 Models Planned

SamMobile claims that the Galaxy Tab 3 and the Galaxy Note 8.0 will both have 4G LTE versions, with a Note 8.0 model name of GT-N5120. Since this would require separate LTE hardware, this model would obviously be more expensive than the 3G and Wi-Fi models. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 is currently offered with 4G LTE on AT&T and Verizon Wireless, so we're expecting the Note 8.0 will have 4G LTE on those carriers as well.

Floating Windows and Multi-Window Support

Site Frandroid leaked photos of the supposed Galaxy Note 8.0. The images also reveal that the device will run Samsung's TouchWiz UI with floating windows, which indicates that the Note 8.0 has Samsung's multi-window tech. These pics also show a curved design and traditional buttons, as well as an S Pen stylus and an earpiece on top.

Announced at MWC, Released in March

Another tidbit from SamMobile reveals that Samsung's Galaxy Note 8.0 will supposedly be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February. Samsung's JK Shin confirmed to INews24 that the world will indeed see a size variation of the tablet at the show.

Now that all these rumors have Samsung fans hyped about the new device, here's another rumor emerged about when they can own one for themselves. TechnoBuffalo got their hands on a Samsung roadmap, which said the Note 8.0 will launch in March.

Pricing Could be 391 Euros

The Galaxy Note 8.0 is reportedly going to retail for 391 Euros, according to Germany's Staples Direct site. That converts to roughly $531 in the U.S., but keep in mind that Samsung devices usually go for more overseas. For example, the Galaxy Note 10.1 upon release was priced at 479 Euros, converting roughly to $650, but when the device hit stateside it retailed at $499. If we assume Samsung will use the same $150 delta, this puts the Galaxy Note 8.0 at around $380. That's a bit high compared to the $329 iPad mini, but Apple's device doesn't offer pen input or the same multitasking prowess. We'll have to see if Samsung will charge a premium or stay closer to the mini's price.