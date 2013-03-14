Top 10 Samsung Galaxy Note II Cases

The Samsung' Galaxy Note II is definitely a device you want to keep safe. Between its huge 5.5-inch display, pen support, and premium $299 asking price (with contract), this smartphone is precious cargo. Fortunately, top brands have cases that will protect your investment without bloating the Note II's slim profile. We've rounded up the best cases on the market, including Otterbox's klutz-friendly Commuter Series and Spigen's Hardbook, which comes in four eye-popping colors.

iLuv Pocket Agent Pro ($44.99)

iLuv's professional leather case doubles as a stand to provide two different viewing angles while protecting your Samsung Galaxy Note II. It boasts a sleek fit, while providing access to all ports and controls. Available in black, brown and white.

Otterbox Commuter Series ($44.95)

The Commuter Series aims to protect your Galaxy Note II without sacrificing its slim profile. It's a two-layer case that slides easily into your pocket, for ultimate portability. Available in Black, Glacier and Victory Pink.

Case-Mate Barely There ($30)

Case-Mate's case for the Galaxy Note II fits its name: It looks and feels like it's barely there. With a shock-absorbing interior liner and a lay-flat bezel, the case protects your Note II from falls on all sides. A soft-touch finish covers an impact-resistant hard shell, so your device will have maximum protection. Available in Lipstick Pink and White.

Waterfield Designs Suede Jacket ($10)

Although Waterfield Designs makes this case for a number of different smartphones, this case will keep your Galaxy Note II snug and safe. Designed with a super-slim profile in mind, the Ultrasuede slipcase prevents scratches. An optional exterior pocket is elastic, so you can keep knick-knacks of different sizes safe.

Seidio Active with Metal Kickstand ($34.95)

Seidio combines portability, protection and versatility in one package with its Active case with Metal Kickstand. Only 2.2mm thick, it's thin and light so you can take it anywhere, and its two interlocking layers (an interior polymer to absorb shock and a rubberized exoskeleton for extra protection) protect your Note II. All ports and controls are accessible, and a metal, magnetic kickstand for landscape mode lets you get a hands-free multimedia experience. Available in Black, Glossed White, Garnet Red, Amethyst and Royal Blue.

Speck CandyShell ($39.95)

Speck offers two layers of protection with its CandyShell case for the Galaxy Note II. A hard outer shell gives the case that glossy, candy look, while a rubbery, shock-absorbent center cushions your device. A raised bezel ensures your screen is safe too, and rubberized covers shield your smartphone's buttons. Available in Black/Slate and Raspberry/Cool Grey.

Belkin Snap Folio Case ($39.99)

This case gives off a professional, sleek vibe while maintaining versatility. Belkin's Snap Folio Case has a durable, high-quality stitched outer material with a cover that flips up to protect the screen when you're not using it. When you want to watch a popular YouTube video or stream your favorite TV show on your Note II's 5.5-inch display hands-free, the case folds up so your phone is propped up.

Incipio DualPro Shine ($34.99)

Maintaining your Note II's thinness, Incipio's DualPro Shine measures only 2.8mm thick and weighs 1.7 ounces. Two layers of protection (a rigid Plextonium fram and an impact-absorbing silicone core) keep your phone safe, and a sleek brushed aluminum look brings an edge to your Note II. The case comes with a clear screen protector and a microfiber cleaning cloth. Available in White/Hot Pink, Silver/Black and Silver/White.

Spigen Galaxy Note 2 Case Hardbook ($36.99)

Want a case for your Galaxy Note II that is stylish, functional and secure? Look no further than Spigen's Galaxy Note 2 Case Hardbook. The case comes in eye-popping colors, and is made from a synthetic leather with a polycarbonate frame and soft matte feel. The case converts into a stand for landscape multimedia viewing, and it even provides a card slot for stashing your ID and credit cards. Available in Azalea Pink, Sky Blue, Lavender and Navy.

Ballistic Shell Gel SG Series Case ($39.99)

Putting an emphasis on protection, Ballistic's Shell Gel SG Series Case for your Galaxy Note II provides three layers: a ballistic shock-absorbent polymer, a touch impact-resistance polycarbonate shell and a soft silicone with Ballistic Corners to protect against drops. Available in Black/White and Black/Black.

