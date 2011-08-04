Timbuk2's New Messenger Bag Arrives Just In Time for Shark Week

Show your love of Discovery Channel's Shark Week with Timbuk2's new Shark Messenger. The company's new $120 bag may, in fact, cause the Jaws theme to play in your head every time you open it.

The Shark Messenger Bag is appropriately coated in silver vinyl. The inside of its front flap depicts the open jaw of a shark ready to attack. In addition to a TPU water-proof liner, the exterior vinyl fabric is waterproof--as you would expect from shark skin.

Shark themed features aside, the bag also includes front and internal zip organizers, a True Fit cam buckle that makes strap adjustments quicker and a side-entry zipper pocket that allows for easy access to essential items such as keys and your cellphone without having to actually open your bag.

One downside is that it doesn't include an internal laptop sleeve. But it does have a slightly padded internal slash pocket, in which the description says you can store a laptop as long as it is in a laptop sleeve. While the $120 price tag may really take a bite out of your wallet, if you mark your calendar with a countdown to Shark Week, this messenger might be worth biting.