Take 25 Percent Off Lenovo's ThinkPad E Series

Lenovo's ThinkPads are excellent productivity machines, but costs can quickly rise when configuring your ideal machine.

For budget conscious shoppers, Lenovo offers its ThinkPad E Series. The line was initially launched for small- to medium-sized businesses with prices that start at $519. However, for a limited time Lenovo is taking 25 percent off its entire E Series line via coupon code "THINKESAV25".

After applying the coupon, the starting price of its most affordable model, the E475, drops to just $389.25. That gets you a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.3GHz AMD A6-9500B processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB hard drive.

For a more capable configuration, we'd recommend the ThinkPad E570 for $719.25 after coupon. This configuration includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 8GB of RAM, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

This is a limited time sale with no precise expiration date, so you'll want to act fast if you see a laptop you like.