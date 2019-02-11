All Surface Laptops Are on Sale Right Now

The Surface Laptop 2 offers a stunning display, comfortable keyboard, and excellent performance. It continues Microsoft's tradition of hardware excellence. However, like all premium machines, it comes with a high $1,299 price tag.

Fortunately, Amazon is lessening the price blow by taking up to $206 off all Surface Pro 2 configurations. The deals are as follows:

In terms of performance, the Surface Laptop 2 will not disappoint. Its 2256 x 1504-pixel touch screen can produce 176 percent of the sRGB spectrum, which rockets past the 114 percent category average. That score beats the MacBook Pro (119 percent) and XPS 13 (117 percent).

The laptop's Core i5-8250U processor paired with 8GB of RAM also provides enough speed for serious multitasking. We split our screen between a 1080p YouTube video and more than 12 Chrome tabs (including Giphy, TweetDeck and the Google Doc for this review) and not once did we notice any stuttering.

Battery life should net you around 9 hours and 22 minutes which is more than an hour above the premium laptop category average of 8:14. Overall, it's a solid laptop you won't regret buying.

Alternatively, Amazon also has the Surface Laptop 1st-Gen for $678. That's $171 cheaper than Microsoft's price for a refurb unit. This model features a 7th-gen Core i5 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.