Surface Pro with LTE Launching in December

The rumor has come true: Microsoft's "Surface Pro with LTE Advanced" will launch on December 1.
The company unveiled the new model at its Future Decoded event in London and is aiming the detachable 2-in-1 primarily at businesses. The base model will cost $1,149.
That will get you an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. For $1,449, you can get the same CPU but bump up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Microsoft claims that the Surface's Cat 9 modem from Qualcomm will get you the fastest laptop LTE around, and with 20 LTE bands, it should work in any country you travel to.
The company is aiming the Surface at business users first, and there's no word on exactly when a consumer-facing model will come. It would be surprising, though, for Microsoft to hold the LTE version back from consumers.
Microsoft first unveiled the device in May, but a release date was murky until one of Microsoft's Surface leads mentioned a possible December release at the Ignite conference.
The December launch will cap off a busy fall for Microsoft that also includes the launch of the Surface Book 2 on November 16.
