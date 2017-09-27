Surface Pro with LTE Reportedly Launching December 1st

An LTE-enabled Surface Pro may launch by the end of the year. At Microsoft's Ignite conference, director of program management and Surface product line lead Tim Golik reportedly said that the device will launch on December 1, Neowin reports.

Currently, details are nowhere to be found on Microsoft's website. Surface boss Panos Panay is scheduled to to speak at the company's Future Decoded event in October, possibly to officially announce this device.

"The Surface Pro with LTE will be available later this year," a Microsoft spokesperson told Laptop Mag. "We will have more to share regarding specific timing and market availability in coming months."

The Surface Pro LTE will likely use a Snapdragon X16 modem, which The Verge reports will work anywhere in the world. Earlier this year, Microsoft and Qualcomm announced a partnership to run Windows 10 on Snapdragon 835 mobile processors, but the first partners are Lenovo, HP and Asus. The Surface Pro will likely continue to use Intel CPUs.

We're also hoping to see a refresh of the Surface Book, which is looking especially long in the tooth at this point, but we've heard no word on that one.

Photo Credit: Keith Agnello/Laptop Mag

Laptop Guide