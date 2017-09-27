Surface Pro with LTE Reportedly Launching December 1st

An LTE-enabled Surface Pro may launch by the end of the year. At Microsoft's Ignite conference, director of program management and Surface product line lead Tim Golik reportedly said that the device will launch on December 1, Neowin reports.
Currently, details are nowhere to be found on Microsoft's website. Surface boss Panos Panay is scheduled to to speak at the company's Future Decoded event in October, possibly to officially announce this device.
"The Surface Pro with LTE will be available later this year," a Microsoft spokesperson told Laptop Mag. "We will have more to share regarding specific timing and market availability in coming months."
The Surface Pro LTE will likely use a Snapdragon X16 modem, which The Verge reports will work anywhere in the world. Earlier this year, Microsoft and Qualcomm announced a partnership to run Windows 10 on Snapdragon 835 mobile processors, but the first partners are Lenovo, HP and Asus. The Surface Pro will likely continue to use Intel CPUs.
We're also hoping to see a refresh of the Surface Book, which is looking especially long in the tooth at this point, but we've heard no word on that one.
Photo Credit: Keith Agnello/Laptop Mag
Laptop Guide
- Laptop Buying Guide: 8 Essential Tips
- The Best & Worst Laptop Brands
- Laptop Tech Support Showdown: Undercover Report
- Should I Buy a Chromebook? Buying Guide and Advice
- Laptops with the Longest Battery Life
- Chromebooks vs. Windows 10 Laptops: What Should You Buy?
- Why You Shouldn't Buy a Touch-Screen Laptop
- Out of the Box Tips: Set Up Your New Laptop Like a Pro
- The Best Time to Buy a Laptop
- Chromebook vs. Tablet: Which Should You Buy?
- Laptop Buying Tips for Students
- 10 Key Features to Look for in Your Laptop
- How to Buy a 2-in-1 Laptop Hybrid
- USB Type-C FAQ: Everything You Need to Know
- How to Get Rid of Your Old Laptop
- Laptop Warranties: What They Cover
- Which CPU is Right For You?
- Which Laptop Features Are Worth the Money?
- Gaming Laptop Buying Guide: Find the Right Rig
- 10 Reasons Why Consumers Should Buy Business Laptops
- Which MacBook is Right for You?
- 5 Things to Look For in Your Next Laptop Keyboard
- How to Configure Your Laptop: Specs That Matter
- Which Graphics Card Do You Need?
- The Perfect Laptop? Here’s What It Should Have
- Why 78 Percent of Laptop Screens Suck
- A Guide to Computer Ports and Adapters
- 13 Ways to Make a Slow Laptop Faster
- How to Tell If You Can Upgrade Your Laptop
- Laptop Locks Guide: Do You Need One?
- 10 Features You Can Skip to Save Money