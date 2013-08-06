John Legend Partners with Definitive Technology on Speaker

If rappers can have their own audio product lines, why not R&B artists? Nine-time Grammy Award-winning crooner John Legend is partnering with Definitive Technology as brand ambassador for the company's first mobile offering, the Sound Cylinder Bluetooth Speaker. Uninspired name aside, Legend might be onto something here. Definitive Technology is known for their audiophile-grade loudspeakers and sound systems.

Priced at $199, the Sound Cylinder comes in a sleek, silver aluminum/magnesium alloy chassis. The clever cylinder hides a handy slide-out kickstand that can be used with most tablets. Other prominent ports include a microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of sound quality, the Bluetooth speaker has a 2.1 channel bi-amplified audio system with a pair of 32mm midrange/high frequency drivers and a 43mm subwoofer for clear, balanced audio throughout the track. Definitive Technology claims that the speaker has a 10-hour battery life.

In addition to the Sound Cylinder, Legend will be acting as spokesperson and "creative inspiration" for Definitive Technology's current and future products. The celebrity shilling will most likely start around September 3 -- the release date of Legend's fourth studio album debuts.