Buy 2 Fire HD 8 Kids' Tablets, Save $50

The updated Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet offers the perfect mix of education and entertainment.

If you live in a multi-child household, you can now buy two of these tablets and use coupon code "KIDS2PACK" to drop their price from $259.98 to $209.98. That's $50 off what we consider to be the best children's tablet on the market.

The Editors' Choice Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is essentially a Fire HD 8 tablet wrapped up in a kid-proof foam case designed to protect it from drops and scratches.

It features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, front VGA camera, and a 2-megapixel rear camera.

Buy Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition on Amazon.com

However, we found that it's the tablet's software that really shines. The tablet can be set to Child, Teen, or Adult mode with dashboards that are appropriate for each age. Parental controls are very robust, and the tablet even comes with a complimentary year of FreeTime Unlimited, which is an Amazon library created for kids 10 years and younger. (It costs $2.99/month after your first free year). It has access to thousands of videos, books, and children's programming.

Another standout feature is the tablet's two-year "Worry-Free Warranty," which covers any type of accidental damage with no questions asked. Children can be very rough with gadgets, and knowing that a cracked screen can be taken care of with no hassles makes this tablet a no-brainer for kids.

Coupon code "KIDS2PACK" can also be used to lower the price of two Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablets from $199.98 to $149.98. However, we're bigger fans of the Fire 8 Kids Edition for its better screen.

This deal ends August 12 at 8:59pm PST.