Samsung's ATIV Smart PC is Coming to AT&T Later This Year

Hybrid computers that can transform from slate to a laptop by simply attaching a keyboard dock have been all the rage at electronics shows this year. Hoping to get in on this nascent market, today Samsung announced that AT&T will be selling sits ATIV Smart PC, an 11.6-inch, Windows 8 tablet with with a detachable keyboard docking system that debuted at IFA 2012.

The ATIV Smart PC is loaded with an Intel Clover Trail 1.5-GHZ dual core processor, 64GB of internal storage, a 1920 x 1080 display, Windows 8 and a trial version of Microsoft office 2013. Neither Samsung nor AT&T has provided any further details such as price, availability or applicable data plans that go with this tablet.