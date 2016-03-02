Samsung Launches Dedicated Tech Support App

Samsung may or may not have built your computer, but they're willing to help you fix it. The company today announced its S Service customer support app for computers running Windows 8 and above.

The program links customers with support representatives via a chat window, allowing for remote help wherever you are. Samsung says that the service will be available in English from 9 a.m. to Fri at 11:59 p.m. in the GMT +9 time zone, 14 hours ahead of the east coast United States (that converts to 11 p.m. on Monday to 1:59 p.m. on Saturday, EST). The company claims this is ideal for late night support, stating that most people need assistance between the hours of 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Those interested in the free app, which is focused on PC support (Samsung hasn't made announcements about tablet or smartphone assistance), should visit Samsung's download page. When using the program, customers can enter a problem, a username and click on a "Request" button. Then you simply wait for a representative to connect and discuss your issue.

Nothing is limiting the app to just Samsung's laptops, so anyone using Windows 8 or higher can get support from the company's experts. Samsung's always been innovative in its approach to tech support. In our last Tech Support Showdown, Samsung placed in third with high marks in phone support but lost some points in Web and social support. S Service may be a chance to improve their online offerings. In the last year, the company introduced Samsung Plus, a tiered tech support service that doles out additional perks and support options for eligible members. It's not clear if this S Service will supplement this or replace it.