Samsung Series 5 Ultrabook to Start at $899

While it has been available for sale in Korea, it looks like Samsung's Series 5 ultrabooks are headed for U.S. shores. For a brief moment, its 13- and 14-inch systems were available for preorder on J&R's website, with a "coming soon" photo next to each.

According to J&R's site, there will be two models available: A 13-inch model for $899, and a 14-inch model for $949. Both will have a 1.6-GHz Intel Cire i5-2467M processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB hard drive with a 16GB solid-state memory cache, which will let the notebooks resume from sleep quickly. Other features common to both include integrated Intel graphics, a 1366 x 768 display, 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 3.0.

Ports include Ethernet, HDMI, two USB 3.0 ports, and a 4-in-1 card slot. The 13-inch model will have a USB 3.0 port, while the 14-inch model will have an optical drive. One thing's for sure: It will be very light. The 13-inch system will measure 12.4 x 8.6 x 0.58 inches, and weigh just 3.24 pounds.