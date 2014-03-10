Samsung's ATIV Book 9 Gets Faux Leather Treatment

Samsung is bringing its faux leather plastic texture from the Galaxy line to its premium notebooks, namely the ATIV Book 9. While most specs and other details remain the same as the recently announced Book 9 (2014), Samsung has yet to announce a price for the 15.6-inch Ultrabook with the leather back, but we estimate it should come in at the same $1,889 as the model announced at CES this year.

We first saw this leather-like finish on the Galaxy Note 3, and loved that it added a unique and almost premium feel to the otherwise cheap plastic backing. The design has made its way to bigger devices such as the Galaxy Note Pro and the Chromebook 2, and now, according to Mobile Geeks, will cover the next iteration of the ATIV Book 9.

The latest ATIV Book 9 (2014 Edition) will pack a 1080p display (down from 3200 x 1800 on the ATIV Book 9 Plus). It will also offer 40 percent more battery life than its predecessor, allowing it to theoretically hit 14 hours of endurance. The ATIV Book 9 Plus delivered 8 hours and 6 minutes on Laptop Mag's battery test, and we're looking forward to seeing how well the new ATIV Book will hold up.

The notebook will also be the first in the market to feature lossless audio -- technology that enhances flattened MP3 music to add warmth and nuance. The ATIV Book 9 (2014) will be available with either Intel's Core i5 or i7 processors with up to 256 GB of storage and Intel's integrated graphic.

We were impressed with ATIV Book 9 2014 Edition during our time with it at CES, but were a little bothered by its smudge-prone lid. If it does get the faux leather treatment, the laptop could become effectively fingerprint-resistant. Those eagerly anticipating Samsung's latest faux leather-bound notebook may have to wait till April 2014, when the machine is expected to hit store shelves.