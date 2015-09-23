Samsung's $200 950 Pro is the Fastest Consumer SSD Ever

Samsung recently unveiled the world’s largest SSD with a whopping 16TB of storage, but with an estimated price of between $5,000 and 7,000, it wasn’t for everyone. Thankfully, Samsung has just unveiled its 950 Pro SSD, which starts at $200 and is meant for everyday consumers. This time the focus is on speed, with the 950 Pro featuring read and write speeds three time faster than its current high-end consumer SSD.

The 950 Pro will be available in two sizes: 256GB for $200 and 512GB for $350. Unlike the current model, the 950 Pro looks to be only available with M.2 2280 or PCIe 3.0 connections, so those looking to replace an aging 2.5-inch SATA SSD will have to look elsewhere.

The 950 Pro achieves sequential read speeds of up to 2,500 MBps and write speeds of 1,500 MBps thanks to Samsung’s Non-Volatile Memory Host Controller (NVMe), a large improvement over the Advanced Host Controller Interface (AHCI) found on most SSDs today. Even Samsung’s previous fastest SSD, the SM951 (which was only available to OEMs), could only muster read and write speeds of 2,150 and 1,500 MBps,respectively.

For a more down to earth comparison, our current ultraportable write speed average stands at just 161 MBps, which is more than 9 times slower than the listed speed of the 950 Pro (though we’ll have to wait and see for ourselves how it performs in the real world).

For power users such as gamers and graphics professionals who routinely take advantage of fast storage, the 950 Pro looks like the SSD to get. You’ll just have to wait until it’s released sometime in October.