Report: Microsoft to Offer $15 Windows 8 Upgrade From June 2 to January 31

If you were worried that upgrading from Windows 7 to Windows 8 was going to cost you an arm and a leg, we've got some good news for you. Microsoft will offer new Windows 7 users a $14.99 upgrade to Windows 8 Pro starting June 2. According to The Verge, the offer will run through January 31 and will be available to customers who purchase a Windows 7 machine from a Microsoft Store within that time frame.

So while you'll have to purchase a new PC to get the offer, you'll still be getting Windows 8 at a reduced price without being forced to wait to purchase a computer with Windows 8 pre-installed. The downside is that there are only 24 Microsoft Store locations throughout the United States, eight of which are located in California or Texas. The others can be found in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia or Washington.

In addition to the cut-rate upgrade price, Microsoft is also offering Microsoft Store customers access to Windows 8 workshops to help them learn more about the operating system. To sweeten the pot, Microsoft will offer workshop attendees a $20 Microsoft Store gift card just for showing up. Sadly, some Windows 8 users will need the workshop to understand how to use the OS.

You can also get the Windows 8 Consumer Preview for free right now, if you can't wait to start learning Microsoft's newest release.

via: The Verge