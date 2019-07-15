Killer Prime Day Deal: $200 Off Surface Pro 6

Amazon Prime Day is blowing up with deals, but companies like Microsoft still offer the competitive deals for its own products, like the Surface line-up, including the Surface Pro 6, which is now $999 ($200 off).

The Surface Pro 6 configuration that's on sale for $999 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. But you can also get it from Amazon for the same price. Even if you max out the configuration to a Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, you'll get the $200 discount, which will run you $2,099.

This deal isn't limited to the Surface Pro 6, either. You can pick up a Surface Laptop 2 for up to $300 off. For $999 ($200 off), you can get the base model, which is outfitted with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. And the maxed out version with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD runs for $2,399, which is also $300 off.

You can also get $300 off on the Surface Book 2, but you have to configure the 15-inch version with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and at least a 256GB SSD, which costs $2,199. Other configurations will drop the discount from $200 to $0. Despite that, you will also get a free pair of Surface Headphones if you get the Core i7 version, which are valued at $349.

All of these Surface products are a force to be reckoned with, so we wouldn't scoff at these deals so quickly. For more deals, stay tuned to our laptop deals page and our general Amazon Prime Day deal page.