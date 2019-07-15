Prime Day Steal: Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Just $999

Acer’s discounted Helios 300 gaming laptop is currently one of the three top trending products sold for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

The e-commerce giant is offering a discount of $201 on the Acer Helios 300 gaming laptop (B07QXLFLXT), bringing the device below $1,000. With this 17% discount, you’ll have more money to potentially pick up Prime Day discounted peripherals for your new device such as a wireless mouse and headphones.

Packing an i7-9750H CPU, GTX 1660 Ti GPU and 16 GB of RAM into a body that measures 14.23 x 10.01 x 0.9 inches is a feat in itself. However, with AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology, this gaming laptop keeps performance high while dissipating heat like a pro.

Act quickly, this deal only lasts through Prime Day, ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16.