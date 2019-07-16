Killer Prime Day Deal: $300 Off Asus ROG Strix Hero II Gaming Laptop

Amazon Prime Day is still going strong, now with a $300 price cut to the Asus ROG Strix Hero II gaming laptop.

The ROG Strix Hero II is packed with Intel Core i7-8750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Asus ROG Strix Hero II 15-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,799 now just $1,499

We didn't review this exact configuration of the ROG Strix Hero II, but the lower-tiered version comes with the same stylish design and an awesome pair of speakers.

Its 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display is pretty vivid, covering 120% of the sRGB color gamut, and emitting a decent 276 nits of brightness. It also features a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

To top it all off, the Strix Hero II has an excellent keyboard. The key travel is 1.4 millimeters, and the keys require 63 grams of actuation force.

The Strix Hero II that we tested also had good battery life for a gaming laptop, too, lasting 4 hours and 56 minutes. However, it's hard to say if this configuration will last the same, considering it has a more powerful graphics card.

If you're looking for more deals for laptops or gaming laptops, stay tuned to our minute-by-minute Amazon Prime Day coverage.