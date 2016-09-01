Microsoft Developing Blue-Light Filter for Windows 10

Blue light filtering is a display adjustment that sets panels to emit a warmer range of colors, and some believe that using it before bedtime can make it easier for users to fall asleep. Apple introduced this capability to its iOS devices in version 9.3 with Night Shift, some PC and Mac users use f.lux on their laptops and now it appears Microsoft is developing it as a native feature in Windows 10.
This is according to Twitter user @tfwboredom, who claims to have found a reference to such a setting in a preview build of Windows 10. Specifically, the user discovered a "WindowsBlueLightReduction" setting that could be enabled in the Action Center, but is currently disabled in this preview release.
MORE: Laptop Finder - Get Personalized Recommendations
We're not sure if or when Microsoft will make this feature a part of a stable, public build of Windows 10, but if released, it would most likely show up in the next major update, currently codenamed Redstone 2. This is the first rumored new feature of Redstone 2, which is expected to be released in early 2017.
For more about the scientific debate over the benefits of filtering blue light, here's an informative post from our sister site, Live Science.
Windows 10 Basics
- 7 Settings to Change Right Away
- Windows 10 Keyboard Shortcuts to Save You Clicks
- 5 Ways to Take Screenshots
- Change Your Password in Windows 10
- Uninstall Programs in Windows 10
- Enable or Disable Tablet Mode
- Add a User (Child or Adult)
- Change the Screen Resolution
- Sync Your Settings Across Devices
- Sync iPhone with Windows 10
- Control Windows 10 with Your Voice
- Upgrade to Windows 10 From Windows 7 or 8
- Eliminate Blue Light With Night Light
- Create a New Folder
- Get to the Desktop in Windows 10
- Add a Printer
- All Windows 10 Tips
- Set Alarms