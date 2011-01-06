Mac App Store Opens with 1,000+ Free and Paid Apps

MacBooks now get their very own app market via the newly opened Mac App Store. The store opens its doors with more than 1,000 free and paid apps that can be downloaded via iTunes. The current app categories include education, games, graphics and design, lifestyle, productivity, utilities, and more. In the same way that the iOS App Store breaks down what's new and popular, you can browse by what's hot now and review user ratings. The app store will also keep you up-to-date by telling you when a new version is available. A few of the app highlights available now include Autodesk SketchBook Pro, Aperture 3, Flight Control HD, rubiTrack. Individual parts of Apple's iLife suite (a la iMovie and GarageBand) can be downloaded for $14.99 each, and the pieces of iWork (such as Keynote and Numbers) are also available separately for $14.99.

Snow Leopard users will need to download the Mac OS X v10.6.6 software update.