Killer Deal: Take $600 Off Lenovo Gaming Laptops

Lenovo makes some of the best business laptops you can buy. However, what some people might not know is that they also make some of the best cheap gaming laptops under $1,000. Even better, many of those budget laptops are now on sale.

For a limited time, Lenovo is taking up to $60o off its Legion line of gaming laptops and desktops via coupon code "TWITCHCON19". After coupon, Legion laptops start at $849.99, whereas Legion desktops start at $799.99. It's one of the best Lenovo deals we've seen outside of any major holidays.

Buy the Lenovo Legion Y545 for $849.99 via coupon "TWITCHCON19"

The deal above is for the base Legion configuration. It gets you a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. Although we didn't review that specific model, we did review the (0lder) Legion Y530, which we found to be a sleek, slim gaming laptop with enough horsepower to play demanding games on lower settings. (It's worth noting that the Legion we reviewed sported a Core i5-8300H processor, which is slower than the Core i5-9300H that's on sale now. Other systems on sale include up to 17.3-inch screens with G-Sync compatibility and up to an RTX 2080 graphics card.

Lenovo's sale is valid through October 4.