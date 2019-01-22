Killer Deal: iPad Pro Just Hit Lowest Price Ever

If you want iPad Pro-like power without the iPad Pro-like price, Apple's 10.5-inch tablet is your best bet.

Sure, it's no longer Apple's flagship, but the Editor's Choice machine receives frequent price cuts and can still run circles around much of the competition.

For a limited time, Amazon has the iPad Pro 10.5-inch Tablet for just $499.99. That's $149 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. Traditionally, it receives discounts in the $50 to $100 range, which makes today's deal extra noteworthy. Moreover, it's not just the base model that's getting the $150 discount, but the higher capacity models as well.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's A10X Fusion chip. In conjunction with its 12-core GPU, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro scores 9,233 in Geekbench 4's performance test. That's more than double the score of the Galaxy Tab S3 and it even trounces Apple's 12-inch MacBook.

However, the 10.5-inch iPad is no match for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which features an A12X Bionic chip and scores a head-turning 17,995 in the same Geekbench 4 test. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also much costlier, although Amazon has it on sale for $949 ($50 off).

Amazon's iPad Pro sales tend to expire randomly, so act fast if you want one of the best tablets on the market at a much more affordable price.