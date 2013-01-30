How to Add Languages to BlackBerry 10's Virtual Keyboard

One of the biggest strengths of BlackBerry 10's virtual keyboard is its ability to let users type in up to three languages on-the-fly. There's no need to change menu settings; instead you can go from typing in English to Spanish or French by simply typing the words. To add languages to your keyboard:

1. Navigate to the home screen or BlackBerry Hub and swipe down from the top of the display to access the Settings menu.

2. Select the Settings app and tab Language and Input.

3. Scroll down and choose the Input Languages tab under Text Input.

4. Press the Add/ Remove Languages button at the bottom of the screen and choose the three languages you want to add to the keyboard.

5. Tap Save in the top right corner of the screen.

Your selected languages will now appear in the Enabled Languages list and you can now type in them using the virtual keyboard.

More Blackberry 10 Tips