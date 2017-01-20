Great Deal: Current Generation MacBook Pro Just Dropped $225

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is one of the best ultraportables on the market. It's more compact than its predecessor, sports a brighter display, and continues to offer above-average battery life.
Although Apple charges $1,499 for its new laptop, Best Buy is currently offering the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,274.99, a savings of $225.
This model doesn't include Apple's new Touch Bar, but it does offer a 13-inch Retina Display, a 2-GHz Core i5 Skylake processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In terms of connectivity, the new system only includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack. Dongles start at $9 via the Apple Store, or you can purchase accessories for less via third-party retailers.
In terms of performance, the MacBook Pro never stuttered in our tests. Although Apple rates the display as being 67 percent brighter than previous MacBook Pros, we didn't notice much of a difference with everyday use. However, the laptop did register 495 nits in our display test, which is higher than the 385 nits registered by the previous model.
If you prefer the model with the new Touch Bar controls, eBay offers the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $1,799.99 (a savings of $199).
