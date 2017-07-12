LG's Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Just Droped to $110

If you like the idea of gaming on an ultrawide monitor, but lack the funds to buy one, Newegg currently has the LG 25-inch Ultrawide IPS Gaming Monitor (25UM56-P) for $109.99 via coupon code "17FAN093".

That's $20 off this specific model and a great price for any ultrawide IPS monitor, which generally tend to sell for $150 or more.

Ultrawide monitors (21:9) are wider than traditional 16:9 monitors. The extra screen real estate allows for a more immersive gaming experience since its elongated sides envelop more of your vision.

Buy on Newegg

The 25UM56-P isn't a one-trick pony. It also offers a 2560 x 1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time.

And when you're not playing games, the 25UM56-P can make you a multitasking pro thanks to its 4-screen split feature, which divides your desktop into as many as 4 customizable segments. This is particularly helpful if you work with multiple apps running simultaneously.

The 25UM56-P will only be available at this price through Thursday.