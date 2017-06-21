Lenovo Y700 Gaming Laptop Now Packs 4K for Just $899

It's hard to take a non-Pascal-based gaming laptop seriously, but Lenovo's $899 IdeaPad Y700 merits your attention, especially if you're a casual PC gamer.

Currently $600 off, the Y700 has the proud distinction of joining our 4K laptops under $900 club. There aren't that many of them out there, but PC manufacturers are slowing pushing the envelope comfortably below the $1,000 price mark.

So what can you expect from this $899 4K laptop? In addition to its 3840 x 2160 touch display, the Y700 also packs a quad-core 2.6GHz Core i7-6700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive with 256GB PCIe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M 4GB graphics card.

Buy on Lenovo

We wouldn't recommend a GTX 960M for hardcore gamers who need to play the newest titles at the highest possible settings, but this card should be more than enough for on-and-off gamers who don't have the budget — or desire — to play every new game.

The Lenovo Y700 is also a solid pick for other multimedia. Whether it's streaming HD movies or editing videos, the laptop's 4K display, 16GB of RAM, and quad-core CPU will provide a smooth experience. For many users, that alone is worth the price of admission.