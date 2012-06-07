E3 Expo Day 3: Qualcomm Goes for World Record, Samsung Hits the Cloud, WikiPad 3D Hands-On

Our intrepid reporter continues to see some exciting stuff at the 2012 E3 Expo. Day 3 was filled with gaming-made-simple news. For example, appMobi debuted a program to code one game on several different operating systems, Qualcomm's GameCommand app organizes and filters your games how you like them and Gaikai partners with Samsung and Machinima to take gaming to the cloud. Plus, a hands-on with the Wikipad and a look at Comedy Central's Indecision Game.

Hands-On With Wikipad 3D Gaming Tablet

This gaming tablet with a removeable controller will run on Android 4.0 and have quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3. Nvidia Tegra Zone and Gaikai's cloud-based gaming service will come preloaded. The 10.1-inch tablet features an 8-MP camera, an LED flash and a microUSB port. Pricing and availability are still unknown.

appMobi SDK Creates Single Game in HTML5

appMobi aims to solve a developer's problem: creating multiple versions of a game to run on multiple mobile devices. Its new SDK lets users create a single game in HTML5 and apply it to several different operating systems. appMobi also provides push notifications, in-game messaging and purchases, Facebook integration and ads.

Samsung to Launch Cloud Gaming Service

The cloud-gaming space is starting to get a bit crowded, but we're still intrigued by Samsung's entry into the space. Samsung partnered with Gaikai to launch Samsung Cloud Gaming, a service which will offer a mix of triple A titles and family-friendly games for its Smart TVs. Owners of Samsung's Smart TVs can access the service through Samsung's Media Hub.

2K Debuts Comedy Central's Indecision Game

The political game of thrones comes from, who else, Comedy Central. 2K Play showed off "Comedy Central's Indecision Game" during Day 3. The game features a trivia round and a map round. The trivia round tests players on their Presidential knowledge, and players must try to win as many states as possible in the map round. The whole point of the game is to win votes and get your party into the White House. The fun will begin in two weeks on Android and iOS devices.

Qualcomm Goes for World Record

Qualcomm aims to set the first gaming world record, too, with 32 gamers attempting to game for 26 straight hours. And meanwhile, the company's GameCommand Android app, which organizes and filters games, is new and improved. Users can now see if games are compatible with their device in the search function and aggregate gaming news from outlets. Instead of cluttering your screen, the app consolidates all your game icons into one icon.

Hands-On Razer's new Taipan and BlackShark

Razer ripped the rapping off of some new gaming peripherals, including a couple we got up-close-and-personal with. The Razer Taipan gaming mouse felt good, even for a lefty. While the BlackShark headphones with detachable boom mic blocked ambient noise well.

Gaikai Partners with Machinima

Cloud-based gaming service Gaikai has made yet another partnership, this time with Machinima, one of the most popular channels on YouTube. The original content will be integrated across Gaikai-powered devices. Gaikai also announced that it will begin streaming "TERA" on its service.

