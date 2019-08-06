Killer Deal: New Dell XPS 15 OLED Now $377 Off

Want the best laptop display for streaming your favorite TV shows? Go with OLED. Laptops with OLED panels typically cost a fortune, but a killer deal on the XPS 15 --- the best 15-inch laptop on the market --- knocks its price down to $1,572 after a steep $377 discount.

Dell XPS 15 (OLED) for $1,572 with coupon code "PAYPAL15" ($377 off, Core i7 CPU/16GB of RAM/512GB SSD)

This deal is for the new XPS 15, a laptop we've rarely seen discounted. Not only do you get the latest model, but you also get the optional OLED display, which, as we wrote in our XPS 15 review, boasts "dramatic, lively colors with rich, detailed contrast."

On top of that, this XPS 15 comes well-stocked with the latest Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

To save, you'll need to use the coupon code "PAYPAL15" at checkout for an additional 15% off the $100 instant discount (you can see the savings before inputting your information). Don't worry about the coupon name, you can pay with your preferred method: credit card, PayPal, gift card or financing. Shipping is free, but taxes will add another $100-$150 to the cost of the XPS 15 depending on where you live.

Still, this is an exceptional deal on one of the best laptops we've reviewed. The XPS 15 is a complete package, offering superfast performance, a sleek, compact design and premium built quality. But the star of the show is the optional 15.6-inch, 4K OLED display, which will make whatever you're viewing, be it TV shows, movies or YouTube videos, look amazing.

Of course, you won't get the best battery life with that color-soaked, pixel-packed screen, but the XPS 15's runtime of 8 hours and 7 minutes is more than respectable. And now with the webcam rightfully returned to its place above the display, we've run out of negative things to say about this machine.

Dell doesn't specify when this coupon code will expire, so you might not want to wait for too long.