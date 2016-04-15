How to Change Margins in Google Docs

Like many word processors, Google Docs allows you to change margins and alter the text flow to meet your needs. There are two methods, with one allowing users to set margins for the entire document, and the other allowing for paragraph-specific formatting.

No matter how you want to adjust the margins, Google Docs will let you fiddle to the point where you're content. Here are our step-by-step instructions for changing margins in Google Docs.

How to Set Document Margins in Google Docs

1. Click File.

2. Select Page setup.

3. Change the margins.

4. Click OK. Click Set as default if you want future documents to have these margins.

You've changed margins in Google Docs.

How to Change Paragraph Margins in Google Docs

While you're editing a paragraph, you can set specific left and right margins for that specific amount of text.

1. Click and drag the left downward pointing triangle in the ruler. This will change the left margin for that paragraph.

2. Click and drag the right downward pointing triangle in the ruler. This will change the right margin for that paragraph.

