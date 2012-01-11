CES 2012 Day 3: Hottest New Gear

During the official first day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, our reporters and editors combed the floors in search of the hottest news of the day. And they found it. Here's a quick recap of the top events of 1/10/12.

Game-On With Project Fiona Tablet

This conceptual gaming tablet, codenamed Project Fiona by Razer, blew our minds. It sports two controllers to either side, and inside offers up Core i7 processor and Windows 8.

Video Hands-on Acer's Iconia Tab A200

Priced between the Kindle Fire and iPad 2, the $329 10-inch Acer Iconia Tab A200 features Tegra 2 power and 16GB of storage space. From our hands-on time with it, we can say it’s a slate that’s stripped down in some ways, but comes with a unique ring interface.

Hands-On Lenovo ThinkPad Edge S430

Lenovo's small business line of ThinkPad's is getting a makeover with the Edge S430, upping the ante with a lighter, thinner chassis. But most important new features include its 1600 x 900-pixel HD resolution, non-reflective display, and the included Thunderbolt port.

World's First Intel Medfield Smartphone

The Lenovo K800 Android 4.0 smartphone impressed during our hands-on time with it. It's powered by Intel’s 32nm Atom Z2460 processoer, which runs at 1.6 GHz. Unfortunately, for now, it's a China-only device.

TI Demonstrates Wireless Display for Android

Texas Instruments showcased its OMAP 4400 series CPU’s support for wireless display technology and ability to display different content on an Android tablet than from what's projected on the big screen.

Razer Blade Gets Real (Fun)

Razer’s long-awaited entry into the notebook space is finally here in the flesh, and it was worth the wait. The Blade's most interesting feature is SwitchBlade UI, which includes a touchscreen that doubles as a touchpad and the 10 customizable keys above it.

Color and E Ink Shine in Ectaco Jetbook

Manufactured by Russian company Ectaco, the Jetbook Color eReader shows off a 9.7-inch, 1600 × 1200-pixel display imbued with color E Ink technology. Their target is the education set, but we'd love to see this display technology come to more devices.

Gaming It Up With Samsung Series 7 Gamer

Samsung puts Alienware on notice with the 17-inch Series 7 Gamer by packing in specs such as Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX670 with 2GB of graphics memory, and a 2TB hard drive.

Video Hands-On with Best Smartphone Display Ever

Our hands-on time with the LG Spectrum revealed a 4.5-inch high-resolution display made from scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass and featuring a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The sharp and colorful screen is—hands down—one of the best we’ve ever seen in a smartphone.

Video Hands-On with Samsung Series 7 Chronos

We spent a few minutes with the 17-inch Samsung Series 7 Chronos and liked what we saw–and heard from the built-in JBL speakers and the subwoofer down below for supplying extra audio oomp.

Dell XPS 13 Ultrabook Hands-On

Dell has entered the Ultrabook race in a big way with the XPS 13, a superslim aluminum and carbon fiber notebook that crams a 13-inch screen in a body that’s 15 percent smaller than the MacBook Air. We took a few moments to examine the durable Gorilla Glass display and Intel’s Smart Connect Technology that's built in.

Galaxy Tab 7.7 Comes Stateside

First shown off at IFA Berlin, Samsung officially released the Galaxy Tab 7.7 to U.S. customers at CES 2012. We got some hands-on time with this 7.7-inch tablet, which boasts a 1280 x 800 Super AMOLED display and 4G LTE connectivity through Verizon Wireless.

Fingers-On Lenovo ThinkPad T430u

ThinkPads get the Ultrabook treatment with the T430u from Lenovo. It's also the first Ultrabook to feature a fingerprint reader and removeable bottom.

Hands-On with Gigabyte T1132N Three-in-One

We got a chance to go hands-on with Gigabyte’s T1132N, a convertible notebook that becomes a tablet and then a desktop-style machine thanks to the included dock that connects to a monitor via HDMI. The T1132N runs a Core i5 CPU and boasts a generous selection of ports, including USB 3.0 and HDMI, plus four speakers and a DVD drive on the dock.

Readers' Choice Opens for Voting

The voting began yesterday for our Readers' Choice: Best of CES 2012 award. You can tell us which of the amazing pieces of technology--including such choices as FXI Cotton Candy, HP Envy 14 Spectre, Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga, and several more--is your favorite.

