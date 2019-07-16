Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more here.
Prime Day 2019 is in full swing and we're seeing some great deals on laptops. But your new laptop is only so useful out of the box. If you want to improve your productivity, the best thing to do is to buy a monitor and use your laptop as a secondary display.
It doesn't really matter what you're doing — browsing websites, reading documents or watching videos — a monitor will give you a better overall experience. That said, we've put together a list of the best Prime Day monitor deals with products ranging from $99 to over $1,000.
Here are the best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals:
Best Prime Day Monitor Deals on Amazon
- Dell S Series 32-inch, QHD: was $299 now just $219
- HP 23.8-inch, FHD: was $139 now just $99
- LG 27UD68 27-inch UHD: was $489 now just $299
- Dell U-Series 38-inch, QHD: was $1,069 now just $789
- LG 34GL750 34-inch, FHD: was $549 now just $379
Best Prime Day Monitor Deals on Best Buy
- HP 25x 24.5-inch, FHD: was $279 now just $219
- Alienware AW3418DW 34-inch, QHD: was $1,099 now just $929
- LG 34-inch, FHD: was $379 now just $279
- LG 24-inch, FHD: was $199 now just $129
- Acer SA230 23-inch, 1080p: was $159 now just $99
- LG UltraFine 32-inch, UHD: was $1,299 now just $1,021
