Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more here.

Prime Day 2019 is in full swing and we're seeing some great deals on laptops. But your new laptop is only so useful out of the box. If you want to improve your productivity, the best thing to do is to buy a monitor and use your laptop as a secondary display.

It doesn't really matter what you're doing — browsing websites, reading documents or watching videos — a monitor will give you a better overall experience. That said, we've put together a list of the best Prime Day monitor deals with products ranging from $99 to over $1,000.

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals:

Best Prime Day Monitor Deals on Amazon

Best Prime Day Monitor Deals on Best Buy

For more discounts, check out our best Prime Day deals page where you'll find the latest deals on laptops, tablets and accessories.