The Best Microsoft Store Black Friday Deals for 2016

You don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to know what sales the Microsoft Store is planning for Black Friday. From souped up Surface Books to VR headsets and Office 365 subscriptions, the software giant has great deals both on its own products and third-party gadgets from the likes of HTC and Dell. These are our favorites.

$400 Off Surface Book with Discrete Graphics

Starting Date: 11/24 Microsoft will offer the Surface Book with 256GB of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, and discrete graphics for $1,499 on Black Friday -- a $400 savings off of its regular price of $1,899.Though you could always get an entry-level Surface Book for $1,499, the base model only has integrated graphics and a 128GB SSD.

$799 for Surface Pro 4 with Core i5

Starting Date: 11/20 Microsoft says its Surface Pro 4 will get a $200 discount, bringing the price for a version with Core i5 and 128GB to $799. That's even less than the $899 base model, which comes with a Core m3 processor.

$20 Off Office 365

Starting Date: 11/24 Office 365 Home will go on sale for $79.99 for the first year, a $20 discount.You can install it on up to five computers so this is a good one to share with your family.

$50 Off the Xbox One S

Starting Date:11/24 Microsoft is delivering a $50-off deal on select Xbox One S consoles, bringing its price down to $249. The deal also includes a $25 gift code and one free game.

Go Online with Xbox Live

Starting Date:11/24 Xbox Live Gold Membership will get a $10 discount to $15 on Black Friday. That's only good for three months, though, so expect to pay full price after that period is up.

Dell's Inspiron 15 Nearly Half Off

Starting Date:11/24 Dell's Inspiron 15 i5559 Signature Edition is getting a big discount. The device, which has an Intel Core i5 processor, a 15.6-inch display and Intel RealSense 3D Camera, will be on sale for $399. It's regularly available for $749.

Alienware 15 Is $1,000 Off

Starting Date:11/20 Microsoft is offering an impressive deal on the Alienware 15 Touch Signature Edition Gaming Laptop, which typically sells for $2,499. On Black Friday, the device, boasting 16GB of onboard memory, an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia 970M graphics and a 4K UHD touchscreen, will cost $1,497.

$100 Gift Card with the Vive

Starting Date:11/24 Interested in getting a virtual-reality headset? An HTC Vive purchase comes with a $100 gift card on Black Friday at the Microsoft Store. It's available for $799.

$100 Gift Card with the Oculus Rift

Starting Date:11/24 Like the HTC Vive, Microsoft is offering a $100 gift card on the Oculus Rift virtual-reality headset on Black Friday. It's regularly available for $599.

$80 off the JBL Pulse 2 Speaker

Starting Date:11/20 For music lovers, the Microsoft Store is offering an $80 discount on the JBL Pulse 2 Bluetooth speaker, bringing its price to $120. The device comes with LEDs on its chassis that change based on what you're listening to.

$30 off the Fitbit Alta

Starting Date:11/24 On the wearables side, folks will get a $30 discount on the Fitbit Alta, bringing its price down to $99. The Alta features activity tracking and automatically records your exercise. But be sure you get the right size because it comes in small and large, depending on your wrist size.

$70 Off the FLIR FX Security Camera

Starting Date:11/24 The FLIR FX Indoor & Outdoor HD security camera bundle will be available for $299, down from $370. The bundle includes both an HD indoor camera and HD outdoor camera, as well as a microSD card to record content, among other components.

