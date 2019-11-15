Best Dell Black Friday deals in 2019

Some of the best Dell Black Friday deals of 2019 are currently up for grabs. Dell is counting down the days to Black Friday with solid deals on some of the best laptops of 2019. Although not all of the sales are live now, we're rounding up the best Black Friday laptop deals you can expect from the PC manufacturer.

As you shop, keep in mind that not every Dell Black Friday deal is a solid buy. For instance, the new XPS 15 was recently $999 ($100 off), but Dell was selling it for $912 back in September. So we'd hold off on the XPS deals till prices drop further.

That said, from now through the holiday season we'll be hand-picking the best Dell Black Friday deals on everything from the XPS 13 to the company's Alienware rigs.

XPS 13 Black Friday Deals

Need an XPS refresher? We don't blame you. Dell's XPS line is a bit more complex than it appears. The XPS 13 (7390) is Dell's newest laptop. It sports a 10th-gen Intel CPU and unlike its predecessor — the XPS 13 (9380) — the base XPS 13 (7390) sports a 256GB SSD (instead of 128GB). Although keep in mind it's slowed down with just 4GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the Editor's Choice XPS 13 (9380) is Dell's previous-gen laptop. It was released at the start of 2019 and sports Intel's Whiskey Lake chips along with a new webcam (that replaces the previous gen's "nosecam"). It's base config packs 8GB of RAM, but only 128GB SSD.

For the XPS 13 (7390) models, look for deals that take from $100 to $250 off. Any XPS 13 priced at $999 or less is generally a good deal. For the XPS 13 (9380) models, look for deals at or below $949. We've even spotted some deals that dip into the $899 range.

Alienware Black Friday Deals

If you want a premium gaming experience, you'll want an Alienware rig by your side. This summer we saw a wide range of Alienware deals, which means we can expect similar or cheaper Alienware deals this Black Friday.

The cheapest Alienware laptop we've seen to date was the Alienware m15 at $772. This config — which went on sale during Labor Day — included a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB Hybrid drive, and a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. That's been hands-down the cheapest Alienware system we've ever seen.

Any Alienware laptop at or under this price would be considered an excellent deal over the Black Friday season. Look for coupons and discounts that take from $500 to $800 off full prices.

Dell Black Friday deals in November

Dell Alienware m17 Laptop: was $1,449.99 now $1,199.99

The Editor's Choice Alienware m15 is a solid gaming laptop that can manage anything you throw its way. It has a 15.6" 1080p display, a 2.6 GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Coupon,"AW15550AFF" takes $250 off its list price at Dell. View Deal

Dell 24" 1080p Gaming LCD: was $299 now $99

The Dell S2419HGF is a 24-inch monitor designed for gaming. It sports 1080p resolution at 144Hz and FreeSync support. At $99.99, it's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this monitor. The sale goes live 11/28 at 10am ET.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000: was $649 now $399

Ultra-cheap laptops generally don't pack a spec sheet this impressive. For $399.99, this Inspiron 15 5000 gets you a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That's enough power for just about any mainstream task and even the occasional PC game. The sale goes live 11/28 at 6pm ET.View Deal

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $799

We're not sure which XPS 13 model this is yet, but by the specs alone it looks like a solid deal. It features a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for just $799. The sale goes live 11/29 at 2pm ET.View Deal

Inspiron 14 3000: was $249 now $129

Need a small laptop that can handle basic tasks? Of maybe you're looking for your child's first laptop? The Inspiron 14 3000 is ideal for either scenario. Normally on sale for just shy of $200, Dell will soon offer it for just $129.99. The sale goes live 11/29 at 11am ET.View Deal