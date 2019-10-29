Best HP EliteBook Laptops 2019

Whether you're an IT manager or an enterprise user wanting to upgrade your gear, HP has you covered with its EliteBook business laptops. These machines have sleek aluminum designs, excellent keyboards and tons of security features, like an optional Sure View display and a sliding webcam cover.

HP EliteBooks compared: Which business laptop is best?

The best for most business users

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8650U | GPU: UHD Graphics 620/AMD Radeon RX540 | RAM/Storage: Up to 32GB/Up to 1TB | Display Size/Resolution: 14-inch/1080p | Size/Weight: 12.8 x 9.2 x 0.7 inches/3.4 pounds

Pros: The 14-inch Elitebook 840 G5 offers just about everything you could ask for in a business notebook, starting with its classy, sleek design. The laptop's aluminum clamshell chassis is relatively thin, at 0.7 inches, and weighs just 3.4 pounds, making it easy to slide into a bag and use on a long flight. Don't worry about packing an external power brick the Elitebook 840 G5 endured for 8 hours and 31 minutes on our battery test.

Assigned a report on a deadline? Then you'll appreciate the EliteBook 840 G5's outstanding keyboard, which is comfortable to use even during long typing sessions. And if you work better with tunes playing in the background, the 840 G5's Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers pump out sweet audio.

With up to a Core i7-8650U CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an AMD Radeon RX540 (2GB of VRAM) GPU, the Elitebook 840 G5 offers plenty of power to run the most demanding programs. Regarding security and durability, the EliteBook 840 G5 is well-armed. The optional features you can add to its MIL-SPEC-tested chassis include an IR camera for Windows Hello login, Intel vPro for remote management and a blindingly bright Sure View display, which has a built-in privacy filter that hides your screen from anyone who isn't standing directly in front of it. Also available on the 840 G5 are a fingerprint sensor, a sliding webcam cover and useful software like HP Sure Recover, which can re-image your PC even if its hard drive gets wiped.

Cons: Business users rely on webcams for video conferencing more than anyone else, so it's a shame that the EliteBook 840 G5's camera captures blurry video. A quick fix for that is to purchase an external webcam. But that means hauling around another component that takes up one of the 840 G5's two USB Type-A ports.

If you want a colorful display, then you'll want to upgrade from the 1080p base panel, which covers a measly 70 percent of the sRGB color gamut (compared with the 119 percent from the privacy display). Furthermore, the budget-friendly panel reaches only 217 nits of maximum brightness, which is nearly 100 nits below the category average (305 nits).

The best convertible laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8650U | GPU: UHD Graphics 620 | RAM/Storage: Up to 16GB/Up to 2TB | Display Size/Resolution: 13.3-inch/1080p or 4K | Size/Weight: 12 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches inches/2.8 pounds

Pros: If you prefer to take handwritten notes or sketches, then go with the EliteBook x360 1030 G3, one of the best business 2-in-1s on the market. The EliteBook x360 1030 G3 offers a lot of the same things we love about the clamshell 840 G5, like military-grade durability, an excellent keyboard and powerful audio.

With its versatile hinge, the EliteBook x360 1030 G3 can fold back into a tablet or flip into tent mode so you can hide the keyboard when presenting slideshows or streaming movies. A stylus is included with the x360 1030 G3, so you don't have to put your fingerprints all over its display. Speaking of the display, the EliteBook x360 1030 G3's 13.3-inch Sure View touch screen is bright and vivid. Covering 115 percent of the sRGB color gamut and reaching 415 nits, the x360 1030 G3's panel will look gorgeous at your office or even outdoors under bright sunlight. In addition, the x360 1030 G3 lasted 9 hours and 39 minutes on our battery test, so you can leave your charger at home.

Cons: We found few faults with the EliteBook x360 1030 G3 but this machine isn't quite perfect. Although performance is above average, the EliteBook x360 1030 G3 lagged behind similar components on our benchmark tests. For example, our Core i7-8650U CPU-equipped unit scored a 12,840 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance test, worse than what the consumer-class Yoga C930 netted (13,952).

The EliteBook x360 1030 G3 is also a pricey machine. The midtier version we reviewed costs $1,949 and comes with a Core i5-8350U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Even the base model is expensive: for $1,449, you get a Core i5-8250U CPU and a 128GB SSD.

The best performing laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8550U | GPU: UHD Graphics 620 | RAM/Storage: Up to 32GB/Up to 2TB | Display Size/Resolution: 14-inch/1080p or 4K | Size/Weight: 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches inches/3 pounds

Pros: The EliteBook x360 1040 G5 is another excellent all-around device. Like each of these EliteBooks, this particular 2-in-1 has a sleek silver aluminum chassis, a comfortable keyboard, strong audio and long battery life. But what really makes the x360 1040 G5 stand out is its excellent performance. Our review unit, equipped with a Core i7-8650U CPU and 16GB of RAM, topped its EliteBook siblings with a 14,331 on the Geekbench 4.3 benchmark. The x360 1040 G5 also blazed through our Excel and video-transcoding tests, leaving the competition in the dust.

Even more impressive is the speed of the x360 1040 G5's 512GB SSD, which converted 4.97GB of mixed-media data at a superfast rate of 727 megabytes per second (the category average is 528 MBps). The EliteBook x360 1040 G5 has all the goodies found in the current lineup of EliteBooks, including a Sure View display, military-grade durability and an IR camera for a fast and secure login.

Cons: The EliteBook x360 1040 G5's 14-inch, 1080p panel is better on paper than in reality. While the panel is extremely bright and capable of producing a wide range of colors, we noticed a haziness caused by the Sure View screen's anti-glare solution. There is also a bunch of bloatware pre-installed on the EliteBook, which is unacceptable for such a pricey business machine.

The best ultraportable laptop

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-8550U | GPU: UHD Graphics 620 | RAM/Storage: Up to 32GB/Up to 1TB | Display Size/Resolution: 14-inch/1080p | Size/Weight: 12.2 x 9.0 x 0.7 inches/3.4 pounds

Pros: While we prefer the 14-inch EliteBook 840 G5, its smaller 13-inch cousin, the EliteBook 830 G5, has a lot to offer. For one, it's the most compact and lightest clamshell laptop in the series, weighing only 2.9 (or 3.4 pounds for the touch-screen model). That makes it the ideal travel companion for business trips or remote workers who operate from a cafe. Even though the EliteBook 830 G5 is thinner than the larger models, you still get an extremely comfortable keyboard with 1.4 millimeters of travel. The 13-inch model also offers strong performance thanks to its Core i7-8650U CPU, and there are tons of security features, from its fingerprint sensor to a Sure View display.

Cons: The 13.3-inch, 1080 touch-screen display is poor, especially compared with the panels available on other models. According to our colorimeter, the screen produces only 72 percent of the sRGB color gamut, well short of the 133 percent premium laptop average. Even worse, the panel maxes out at 218 nits of brightness, which makes it hard to view outdoors. Furthermore, the touch screen adds quite a bit of heft to the EliteBook 830 G5, bringing its total weight up to 3.4 pounds, which is relatively heavy for a 13-inch machine.

