ASUS VivoTab Note 8 Packs Stylus, Windows 8.1 and Office for $299

Every rumor about the ASUS VivoTab Note 8 has been true. Today, ASUS officially unveiled the 8-inch Windows Slate at CES 2014, several days after the company posted an instruction manual for the product online and additional details began to leak online. Due out in late Q1 or early Q2, the $299 VivoTab Note 8 combines a pressure-sensitive Wacom stylus, quad-core Intel Atom Z3470 CPU and 1280 x 800-pixel IPS display.

Other key specs include 2GB of system memory, ASUS SonicMaster Audio, up to 64GB of internal storage and a microSD slot that supports up to 64GB capacity cards. For conferencing and photos, the VivoTab Note 8 has a 5-MP rear camera and HD webcam. ASUS promises up to 8 hours of endurance with the VivoTab Note 8's 15.5 watt-hour battery on-board.

The tablet's Wacom stylus supports up to 1,000 levels of pressure, making it function and feel more like a real pen. When you combine the stylus with popular apps such as Evernote or OneNote and Windows 8.1's handwriting-recognition keyboard, you have a note-taking tablet with plenty of potential. A free copy of Microsoft Office Home and Student makes the device an even more compelling choice for students or small business users on the go.

The VivoTab Note 8 joins a plethora of other 8-inch Windows slates that are already on the market or coming soon, including the Dell Venue 8 Pro, Toshiba Encore and Lenovo ThinkPad 8. While the Dell and Toshiba earned solid 3.5 star ratings in our full reviews of them, each had significant drawbacks such as an awkwardly placed home button on the Venue 8 Pro and a dull screen on the Encore.

At 8.7 x 5.3 x 0.43 inches and just 13.4 ounces (0.83 pounds), the VivoTab Note 8 is about the same size as the Dell Venue 8 Pro (8.5 x 5.11 x 0.35, 13.6 ounces), which is definitely light enough to carry one handed for long periods of time. Unlike the Dell, it has a normal Windows home button on its plain black bezel. The 15.4-ounce Toshiba Encore is a lot bulkier.

We look forward to putting the ASUS VivoTab Note 8 through its paces to see how it stacks up to other 8-inch Windows 8 slates when the device ships sometime this spring.