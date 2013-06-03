ASUS Unveils Tegra 4 Powered Transformer Pad Infinity

Asus has refreshed its flagship line of Transformer tablets with the Transformer Pad Infinity, which comes equipped with Nvidia's graphic-focused Tegra 4 chipset.

The latest addition to the Transformer line will come with Nvidia's 72-core GeForce graphics card in addition to the Tegra 4 Cortex A15 CPU. This means it can handle the most demanding mobile games you'll find in the Google Play store.

It boasts a 2560 x 1600 IPS display and also comes with a mobile dock that includes a touchpad and keyboard. It also features the hallmark metallic finish you'll find on other Asus flagship products such as its line of Zenbook ultrabooks.

Asus has yet to reveal pricing or availability for the Transformer Pad Infinity.