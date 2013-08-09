ASUS Hints at FonePad HD 5 Smartphone Coming to U.S.

ASUS fans here in the States may finally have the chance to get the smartphone they want. A product roadmap revealed by the company at the Hero Innovation Wow Experience in Taiwan, indicates that a MeMOFone HD 5 smartphone is in the works, and it could be the handset that CEO Johnny Shih promised would be coming to the U.S. by next year.

Based on its name, the MeMOFone HD 5 appears to be a different take on the ASUS MeMOPad HD 7, which we recently reviewed, and the PadFone Infinity. For the uninitiated, the PadFone Infinity is essentially a high-powered smartphone that slides into the rear of a high-def tablet serving as the tablet's brains.

Though, if ASUS is looking to get a foothold in the U.S. smartphone market, it seems likely that the MeMOFone HD 5 would be just that, a smartphone. Adding what is essentially a large peripheral to the handset would only complicate matters for consumers.

The roadmap, which was initally reported by Mobile Geeks, also points to a PadFone mini. The current generation PadFone Infinity features a 10-inch display, so it would make sense for the PadFone mini to have an 8-inch or 7-inch screen.

ASUS hasn't confirmed specs, pricing or release dates for the above devices, but we're hoping the MeMOFone HD 5 makes its U.S. debut some time next year.

via: Mobile Geeks