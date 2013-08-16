Next Amazon Kindle Fire HD Specs May Include 2560 x 1600 Display

With the newly announced Google Nexus 7 and rumored Retina Display iPad Mini, it looks like Amazon may be stepping up its game. An allegedly leaked set of benchmark results for an unreleased Kindle Fire HD suggests Amazon will launch a slate with a 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution.

The results refer to a tablet called “Amazon KFAPWA” with graphics powered by an Adreno 330, hinting that it could be running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chip. The leak also says that it will come with Android 4.2.2 out of the box. The test results, which turned up on GFX Bench, don’t mention a specific screen size but simply reveals that the resolution will be 2560 x 1600 pixels.

This would put the slate directly in competition with Google’s new Nexus 7, which features a 7-inch display of the same resolution. At the moment, its the highest resolution found on any smaller-sized tablet, but we’re expecting that to change very soon. Apple is rumored to launch a refreshed iPad Mini with Retina Display this October, although that has yet to be confirmed.

If true, this could mean the 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD is getting a significant bump from its 1920 x 1200 resolution display, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to know for sure. However, this does line up with previous rumors that have said the 8.9-inch variant will sport a 2560 x 1600 display resolution. Amazon is rumored to launch three new Kindle Fire tablets: a 7-inch standard edition, a high-definition 7-inch slate and an 8.9-inch variant.

The upgraded standard 7-inch Kindle Fire will allegedly boast a 1280 x 800 resolution display, rather than the current generation’s 1024 x 600 screen. The 7-inch HD version will also get a refreshed panel featuring 1920 x 1200 pixels, marking an upgrade from the 1280 x 800 pixel edition.