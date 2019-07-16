Dell Crashes Prime Day with $850 Off Alienware m17

Dell is going big with its own week of deals to combat Amazon Prime Day, and this just might be the best one we've seen yet from the PC giant. For a limited time, the excellent Alienware m17 gaming laptop is a whopping $850 off.

Normally $2,349, this discounted config gets you a 9th Gen Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD with 1TB of storage and a 1080p 17.3-inch display for just $1,499. This deal is already about half claimed as of this writing, so you'll want to act fast in order to score Dell's savings.

In our Alienware m17 review, we gave this high-end laptop a 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its impressive graphics and CPU muscle that Dell managed to cram into an incredibly attractive and slim design. If you're in the market for a 17-inch laptop, this is one of the best you can buy right now.

With a few hours left to go for Amazon Prime Day 2019, we expect a handful of hot deals to still trickle out from both Amazon and its competitors. Be sure to stay locked to our Prime Day hub for the latest savings.